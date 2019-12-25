A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
TWO HUNTING ACCIDENTS: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources are investigating two hunting accidents in Iowa.
DNR officers report that Austin Pontier of St. Charles, in Madison County, was shot by a member of his hunting party while participating in a deer drive south of St. Charles at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pontier was taken to a hospital and treated for a wound that was not life-threatening and later was released.
One day earlier, DNR officials say, Andrew Strahl of Des Moines shot at deer as they crossed a road about 9 a.m. He hit a house north of Pleasantville in rural Marion County.
No more details were available, and DNR conservation officers continue to investigate both hunting incidents.
LODGE VANDALIZED: Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say they discovered the Palisades-Kepler State Park lodge in Linn County was vandalized sometime overnight Monday.
Staff members report vandals damaged several windows, doors and indoor furniture. They are determining estimates of the damage.
“We are very saddened to discover this vandalism, and this is unacceptable,” said Todd Coffelt, chief of the DNR State Parks, Preserves and Forests Bureau.
“Our staff and department take great pride in all of our state parks, and it is extremely unfortunate that someone or several decided to do this. However, we will rebound quickly in time to celebrate our 100th anniversary of our state parks.”
Repairs will begin immediately, he said, and anyone with information is asked to call (319) 895-6039.
SUCCESSFUL FUNDRAISER: Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs say the recent eight annual Celebrate Iowa Gala attracted more than 650 guests and raised more than $150,000 to preserve and share stories and artifacts from the state’s past.
You have free articles remaining.
The revenue generated from the gala will help the State Historical Society of Iowa and State Historical Museum of Iowa create statewide exhibitions, educational programming and other initiatives, said department director Chris Kramer.
“We’re experiencing tremendous momentum in the arts, culture, media, history and historic preservation,” Kramer said. “The gala was a true all-Iowa celebration and featured award-winning foods and beverages, while showcasing the very best our state has to offer in live music performed by all Iowa artists, interactive art, museum exhibits and more.”
Money raised at the gala will help conserve three historic airplanes at the museum atrium in Des Moines; help relaunch the Iowa History 101 mobile museum; and help the State Historical Library & Archives Research Center in Des Moines, she said.
REDUCING HOLIDAY WASTE: This is not only the holiday season, but also the most waste-generated time of the year, according to state officials.
A Stanford University study determined that Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day — which adds 1 million pounds of waste going to the landfill per week.
Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources calculate that if every family reused just 2 feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the planet.
Also, if every family wrapped three of the gifts they give in reusable materials, such as using the newspaper comics pages or magazines, for example, it would save enough paper to cover about 45,000 football fields.
According to the 2017 Iowa Statewide Waste Characterization Study, cardboard was the fifth-most-landfilled material overall out of the 62 sort categories, totaling about 84,200 tons. Based on a current market value of $51 per ton of cardboard, that adds up to $4.3 million.
DNR advises Iowans to choose recycled or sustainable sourced materials, reuse packing and shipping materials, and save ribbons, bows, boxes, bags and décor for the next holiday as helpful ways to reduce the post-holiday flow of waste going to landfills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.