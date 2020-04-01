Cleaning out your house while you're stuck at home? Not so fast -- bulk waste and yard trash are being suspended in many parts of the Quad-Cities

Bettendorf said its waste service was operating as normal and crews also have access to personal protection equipment.

The Scott County Waste Commission also suspended its public hazardous material and e-waste drop offs, according to a post on its website dated March 20.

There were indications Wednesday that at least some of these agencies were also seeing increases in the amount of materials they were collecting.

Based on the available data, Rock Island has seen some increase, Michael Bartels, the city’s public works director, said. In the week of March 23 while people were dealing with the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines, the city collected 208 tons of refuse.

This was about a 6% increase over the week of March 2, which was before the restrictions or COVID-19 concerns, he said. In that earlier week, 196 tons were collected.

The total refuse collected in March by Rock Island was not available Wednesday, but would be within a few days, which would allow for a more detailed comparison, he said.