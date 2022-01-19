'Cool as s**t': Davenport unveils designs for new fire station

"But we're definitely going to do research so we can try to figure that out," Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said. "We're not exactly sure how we're going to get it down, but it's a doable project."

The current station, built in the 1960s, is only about a mile from the location of the new station, but the replacement will improve response-time issues related to one-way traffic on Harrison Street, according to city officials.

A 2018 operational study of the fire department recommended relocating the station because of its location in the Duck Creek floodplain and to better respond to increased call volume in the northern part of the city and accommodate continued commercial, industrial and residential growth in that area.

Instead of having to fight traffic or take an extended route to go north, "we found a piece of property that's right on major thoroughfares," with traffic control on 42nd Street at both Brady and Welcome Way "with easy access to go either north, south, east or west," Carlsten said.