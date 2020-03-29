Coronavirus peak expected in Iowa in 2-3 weeks, public health officials say

Fifty-one infected individuals remain hospitalized, while 17 have been discharged and are recovering, according to state data.

Despite their projection of a potential peak in a few weeks, state officials continued to urge Iowans to be cautious in helping to limit the virus’ spread. Reynolds continued to urge Iowans to stay home as much as possible, limit public trips for essential purposes, and contact a physician when they experience symptoms of the virus, including a fever and difficulty breathing.

“It should be everyone’s assumption that the virus is currently circulating in their community,” Reisetter said. “Those mitigation strategies are so very important, regardless of where you live.”

Surgical abortions suspended

During Sunday’s briefing, Reynolds also defended her office’s assertion that surgical abortions are considered non-essential medical procedures, and thus are temporarily banned under her order that such procedures be suspended.

Reynolds said her order to suspend non-essential medical procedures is part of an effort to preserve health care equipment that is needed for health care workers to care for patients infected with the coronavirus. States with high numbers of the virus are dealing with shortages of that equipment.