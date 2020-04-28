COVID-19 has brought some benefits to Scott County Jail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryce Schmidt takes off his shoes and strips down in his garage every day when he returns home from the Scott County Jail. A new and deadly coronavirus means his clothes hit the washing machine before he enters his house.

Schmidt’s new reality is shared by many.

But the outbreak and rapid spread of COVID-19 has provided the Scott County Jail with a few silver linings.

As of Tuesday morning, none of the 198 inmates in the jail or any of the jail staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that is sweeping through Iowa and the Quad-Cities.

“That’s the best part — knock on wood,” said Major Schmidt, a chief deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the jail administrator. “We have had to isolate a few inmates with coughs or temperatures, but so far we have been very fortunate.”

Schmidt pointed out another way the jail staff has been “fortunate.”

“At the beginning of March, we had roughly between 340 and 350 inmates — in a jail that holds right around 360,” Schmidt said. “We were really looking at a very crowded, stressful situation in the jail.