Credit card records suggest Eldridge clerk made personal buys with city money

Eldridge City Clerk Denise Benson charged thousands of dollars worth of personal purchases to city credit cards, public records show.

Benson purchased hundreds of items from online retail giant Amazon, including horse brushes and halters, women’s swimwear and shoes, dog collars, and kids’ toys and gifts, billing them to the city over the course of 10 years.

Many of the purchases, according to public records obtained by the Quad-City Times, were shipped to her Long Grove home.

Among her purchases, records show, Benson bought two battery-powered pink Barbie-themed quads — mini-utility vehicles for kids — for $95.79 each. Those were shipped to her home in August 2017.

Two years earlier, Benson bought three custom-printed hooded sweatshirts that said “It’s a BENSON Thing You Wouldn’t Understand!” for a total of $123.97, delivered to city hall, marked as ATTN Denise Benson.

She appeared to have escalated her purchasing in 2016, buying one or more personal items nearly every month until this year.

Among Benson’s 2022 Amazon purchases with a city credit card were hemp gummies, women’s sandals, summer tops and fashion boots, as well as a dog harness and phone case.

Eldridge Mayor Frank King said investigations from three agencies are ongoing: The city requested a special audit from the Iowa Auditor’s Office, the county sheriff and county attorney’s offices are investigating, and the City of Eldridge is doing its own internal review.

There is not yet an official estimate or total dollar amount of personal purchases Benson charged to city credit cards, King said, but it’s clear the number is likely to be well into the thousands of dollars, given she ordered hundreds of items between 2012 and 2022. And it’s not yet clear if Benson used the city credit card to buy items outside of Amazon, King said.

Records were requested by Attorney Mike Meloy, who has a track record of going to court for access to public records. Most recently, he and his client settled with the City of LeClaire, regarding access to public records from an email scam targeting city billing.

Benson did not provide actual credit card statements to the city council for review. Instead, she provided a spending summary to the council without specifying any purchases that may have raised suspicion, King said.

“She made like a credit card bill on either an Excel spreadsheet or Word document and that’s what she presented to the city council,” he said. “It was never the actual credit card statement ...it was itemized — diesel fuel, gasoline — purchases like that — ones that the city would actually use.”

Asked whether the total dollar amounts Benson provided to the council matched the actual statements, King said he wasn’t sure and that more would become clear after the investigations.

Benson did not respond to attempts to reach her.

City Administrator Tony Rupe noticed inconsistencies in credit card fund balances this fall, which prompted city officials to put Benson on administrative leave. In October, the council voted to end her employment with the city and hire a special audit by the state.

“Denise was a trusted employee,” King said. “She worked for the city for a very long time. So it’s just a sad situation both for the city and the taxpayers.”

Now, King said, the city council reviews the actual credit card statements. King added that no other employees were found to have used city credit cards for personal purchases.

A financial audit completed in June 2021 didn’t identify any “questionable expenditure,” but did find that the city did not sufficiently separate financial duties on billing and purchasing.

An effect of having few people involved in purchasing, the audit noted, is that a “misappropriation of assets could occur and not be detected in a timely basis.”

Shopping list

Among hundreds of items charged to city credit cards and shipped to Benson’s Long Grove home included:

Squeaky dog toys: $27.98

Pink sequin cowgirl princess hat: $24.99

Two Hoverboard seat attachment: $63.17 each

Two pairs of women’s fashion boots: $34.99 each

Horse-themed cake candles: $9.98

Two insecticide sprays for horses and dogs: $69.95 each

Wood-grain BB gun: $24.47

Women’s two-piece swimwear: $29.99.