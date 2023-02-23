A Davenport alderman says city administration is keeping her from her elected duties.

Judith Lee, 8th Ward, told the City Council Wednesday that managers are obstructing her ability to do her job as an elected alderman. After raising questions and concerns about construction on a former city dump and other topics, she was barred from speaking with most city staff and from attending certain meetings.

Over the last several months, Lee’s questions and requests to staff related to construction at Veterans Memorial Park — the site of a former city dump — deepened a rift between her and city officials, who said she was micro-managing and inappropriately directing city staff on multiple projects.

“City management has retaliated against me, disparaged my character, obstructed my ability to perform my official duties, and now placed me under investigation, based on vague allegations of inappropriately interacting with staff and micromanaging projects,” Lee told the council Wednesday.

Neither aldermen nor administrators responded to Lee’s statement. City attorney Tom Warner declined to comment when asked whether Lee was under investigation, and did not respond to emailed questions.

This summer, the city excavated more than 2,800 tons of waste and dirt from riverfront property for an expansion of Veterans Memorial Park. A second pass exposed more waste, which was reburied on guidance from the Scott County Waste Commission. Lee wrote several emails with increasing concerns that soil from the construction site was migrating across the bike path and toward the river.

A long-time environmental consultant, she asked city staff for their communications and submitted plan with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which is required by waste-specific state code of anyone disturbing such sites.

After an inquiry from the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus on whether the city had complied with DNR rules, the agency told the city it had violated the state code that requires notification be given. City staff said the failure to comply was simply an unintentional paperwork oversight and didn’t negate the responsible handling of the site.

In January, Lee was told she must direct all of her city-related communications through Warner until April 1. Typically, aldermen can communicate with department heads to ask questions and forward complaints or requests from constituents.

On Feb. 15, Warner again emailed Lee to inform her she could not attend a committee meeting after “additional information” was brought to his attention. Lee is the vice chair of the Community Development Committee she was barred from attending.

“A new incident and some new additional information has been brought to my attention,” Warner wrote. “Until I can gather all the details you will not be able to attend the CD (community development) meeting this afternoon.”

Lee told council members on Wednesday she hoped to return to her duties “free of restrictions.”

She said she was concerned city management did not directly inform the council of the Notice of Violation from the DNR, so she entered it into the record.

“Council must be aware of such legal concerns early, so we can assist in understanding strategies, costs, and funding sources associated with responding to this NOV (Notice of Violation) so as to avoid legal action from DNR and to protect public health and the environment,” Lee said.

She still has concerns about soil erosion from the old dump site making its way into the river, she said, as the park remains unfinished. The DNR in a recent site visit, said there was no waste exposed, and the city has pledged the capping and finishing of the site is a top priority once the weather improves.

Warner previously said there were “multiple employee complaints about” Lee’s behavior on multiple topics. He also said her persistent involvement in such matters as the dump site could give her “greater say in outcomes than the other elected officials.”

He had also said Lee “is not the first elected official who has caused their contact and communications with staff to be limited.”