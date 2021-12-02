Davenport aldermen, residents voice opposition to youth detention center plans

"Our community, we care about it, and this is not the right use (of federal funds)," Ald. Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, said at Wednesday's meeting. "This is not the right time. This is not the right place. … We want to avoid having to lock up kids. Teenagers make mistakes, but we want to get them corrected into being, you know, productive, hopefully, taxpaying citizens; not just locking them up. … I don't even know why this project is being pushed so hard."