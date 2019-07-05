In the wake of a disaster that crippled dozens of Davenport businesses for months, Mayor Frank Klipsch is putting together a group of area stakeholders and officials to recommend improvements to the city’s flood plan.
The 22-member group’s first meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room at 416 Harrison Street, according to a press release from the city. The task force will review the current flood plan, "identify, review and prioritize what is collaboratively flood protected," and discuss what shared responsibility means and looks like.
Future meetings are slated for 4 p.m. on July 23 and 5 p.m. Aug. 6. at the same location. All meetings of the Flood Task Force are open to the public.
"It's a layered process," Klipsch said during a recent interview with the Quad-City Times, adding that the task force includes a "broad representation" of the community to assess the city's flood-fighting tactics over the long and short term.
While other Mississippi River communities — including Rock Island, Moline and Bettendorf — have built permanent floodwalls to head off river rises, Davenport has taken a more measured approach. Each year when snowmelt from the north and heavy spring rains cause the Mississippi River to rise substantially, the city erects a temporary flood barrier made of movable containers filled with sand to keep the waters at bay.
Proponents of the city’s flood-fighting methods — the mayor often refers to the effort as a frequent “embrace” of the Mississippi — point to its relatively low immediate cost, the preservation of the Davenport’s iconic river views and the wider environmental benefits of having fewer permanent levees on the river. Opponents, meanwhile, have begun to question whether the city is doing enough to protect homes and businesses that exist in the floodplain.
Among the topics to be discussed by the mayor’s new task force are the level of flood protection that’s desired by residents, the various infrastructure options available for flood mitigation and the associated costs.
The task force, first announced several weeks ago, comes on the heels of Davenport’s biggest flooding disaster in recent memory. On April 30, the city’s temporary floodwall failed after it had been holding back the Mississippi River for weeks, sending several feet of water into the city’s blossoming business district.
Some business leaders have criticized city leadership over their response and handling of the situation. In an open letter to city residents in May, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel noted the city’s flood plan “is and never was specifically intended to protect businesses,” a comment some viewed as an abdication of responsibility. The city administrator has since pointed to other passages in the letter concerning the need for the city to reevaluate its flood protection model, saying the issues raised by critics “require policy direction and a much larger community conversation about the role of government in protecting private property."
Amid the Flood of 2019, costs for the city’s public works department have ballooned, a county-wide state of emergency was declared and federal funding has been approved to lighten the cost burdens. But many affected businesses owners have only begun to bounce back, and others have said they will not recover.
Meanwhile, Davenport’s lack of flood protection has also led to other major infrastructure issues.
In March, major freight company Canadian Pacific Railway decided to raise its railroad tracks that span the city’s riverfront – by several feet in some places – to keep train traffic moving through the Midwest. That move has left many of the city’s railroad and street intersections impassable, prompting rebukes from city officials and area groups focused on riverfront development.
Concerns about the raised tracks have also centered around long term plans for making the riverfront a bustling district complete with parks, shops and event spaces. Davenport administrators, area board members and elected officials have since been in negotiation with the railroad with the goal of finding common ground to restore the railroad crossings in a way that makes those long-term plans possible.
Reporter Megan Valley contributed.
