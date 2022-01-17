Davenport Public Library becomes first in Iowa to hire social worker

The library hired O'Brian using federal grants received by the city of Davenport as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The position is funded for three years.

"We knew there was a need way before these funds became available," Peacock said. "This has been an item on our top priority list because our patrons have ... so many unique needs. We have wonderful staff here who have been providing resources for years, but we needed somebody with a specific skill set, has a background, knows what they're doing, specializes in this and can get them the information quickly."

Library officials, too, used the federal grant dollars to hire an early literacy coordinator, Alison McGaughey, to promote pre-K early literacy in the community and assist parents in helping their kids be ready for kindergarten. That includes signing them up for the library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. The nationwide program encourages parents to read 1,000 books to their child before they reach kindergarten and help them keep track of the books that they've read.

While each position is funded for three years, Peacock said library staff is "taking meticulous statistics" and is hopeful that with the data "proving just where that need is" the library can make a strong case for future city funding.