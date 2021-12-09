Davenport Republican state lawmaker launches bid for statewide office

"I will have served 12 years in the Senate," Smith said. "You've served that long, and I've done a lot of good work for the people of Scott County and now it's time to do good work for the people of the state of Iowa."

Lykam in October said Smith would be a top target for Senate Democrats in 2022. Smith, who chairs the State Government Committee and serves on the Commerce, Rules and Administration, and Ways and Means committees, spearheaded sweeping changes to Iowa election laws Democrats and voting rights advocates argue amount to voter suppression. Smith and Republicans contend Iowa's new election laws safeguard voting and promote voter confidence.

Smith noted his support in the Iowa Senate to make it easier for families to invest in Iowa’s college savings program by extending the time period families could contribute to their children's account, while still receiving the tax benefit.

Smith also noted his support of tax reforms, "helping pass the largest income tax cut for working Iowans in our state’s history," and efforts to promote and improve financial literacy among high school students.

"My passion has always been about helping Iowa families achieve their dreams, overcome challenges, and secure their future," Smith said in a statement. "That’s exactly where my focus will be as Iowa’s next Treasurer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0