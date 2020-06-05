Dead or Alive? A scorecard for the Iowa legislature before the 'funnel'

Here’s a scorecard on 2020 legislative issues before the Iowa Legislature following Friday’s second “funnel” deadline.
STILL ALIVE
• Seek voter approval of a constitutional amendment on abortion (SJR2001/HJR2004)
• Give businesses/medical providers immunity protection from COVID-19 lawsuits (SF2338)
• Give schools more power to manage disruptive students (SF2360)
• Expand provisions of Iowa’s medical cannabis program (HF2589)
• Create criminal offense of food operation trespass (SF2413)
• Expand Future Ready Iowa workforce incentives (HF2384)
• Expand incentives for internet broadband service in rural areas (SF2400)
• Establish a 2-cent per gallon gas tax exemption for E-15 fuel (SF2403)
• Set local parameters for weapons/gun range regulations and security (SF2502)
• Expand criminal penalties for animal mistreatment (HF737)
• Allow College Savings Iowa funds to be used for out-of-state education (HF2340)
• Designate Highway 20 in Iowa as “Medal of Honor Memorial Highway” (SF2308)
• Allow debt offset on sports-wagering winnings (HF2623)
• Raise upper age limit for 8-year driver’s license from 72 to 78 (HF2360)
• Offer “Fly Our Colors” license plates (HF2120)
• Allow manufacture/sale of consumable CBD products from hemp (HF2581)
SIGNED INTO LAW
• Require felons to pay victim restitution before voting rights are restored (SF2348)
• Increase state aid 2.3 percent to 327 K-12 school districts (SF2164)
• Provide more school transportation/equity funding (SF2164)
• Allow breweries to manufacture canned cocktails (SF2134)
• Allow coyote hunters to use infrared lights mounted to method of take (SF537}
• Enhance penalty for eluding law enforcement vehicle (SF2275)
• Expand definition of barbering to include mobile cosmetology (SF155)
• Modify provisions for final disposition/disinterment of human remains (SF2135)
• Boost flood recovery assistance to $21 million (SF2144)
• Set parameters for asbestos exposure civil lawsuits (SF2337)
DEAD FOR THIS YEAR
• Governor’s IWILL tax relief/mental health plan (SSB3116/HSB657)
• Change statute of limitations for child sexual abuse (SSB3032)
• Allow financial compensation for college athletes (SF2330/HF2282)
• Modify Iowa’s bottle bill law (SSB3109/HSB507)
• Require able-bodied welfare/Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer (SF2366)
• Create offense/fine for highway “left lane camping” vehicles (SF389)
• Direct Iowa DOT to install/maintain adult changing stations at highway rest areas (HF2097)
• Require front and rear lights on bicycles (SF2090)
• Limit flags at public buildings to U.S., state, local, POW/MIA (SSB3017)
• Eliminate diversity plans affecting open enrollment in five school districts (SF199)
• Exempt show choir students from high-school PE requirement (SF2041)
• Require Declaration of Independence preamble display in schools (SF2101)
• Designate honeybee as official state insect (SSB3187)
• Create $2,500 fine for illegally hunting black bears out of season (HF2341)
• Bar optional school health screenings unless parents consent (SF2153)
• Mandate 75 percent of UI medical/dental school students be Iowans (HF2383)
• Provide court-awarded attorney fees for successful local “ban-the-box” challenge (HF2309)
• Create a “right to be forgotten act” to remove Internet content (SF2236)
• Create $60 fine for texting violation near school (HF2153)
• Limit county supervisors’ salaries to county median income (HF2035)
• Require state license to offer medication abortions (HSB678)
• Conduct study for revitalizing Iowa’s highway rest areas (HSB687)
• Review public assistance recipients’ eligibility (SF2272)
• Raise fine to $2,500 for illegally selling, taking or possessing an eagle (HF326)
• Offer corn state license plates (SF2297)
• Require DOT public hearing when proposing four-lane city bypass (HF2260)
