Despite civil unrest, Scott County voters will be safe at polls on Tuesday, officials say

Voters are being assured of their safety at polls Tuesday in Scott County as plans for the June 2 primary election move forward, after a night of violence that left two people dead and one police officer injured in Davenport.
Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Monday she had received several messages from concerned citizens that civil unrest might delay voting.
"I have contacted the various law enforcement agencies in Scott County to inform them that by law we are required to hold the election tomorrow," Moritz said in a release. "Law enforcement officials assure me they will take extra precautions to ensure the safety of the public and our precinct officials during the election."
In addition, Moritz said standard security measures will be in place at polling locations, including the use of "rovers," sheriff's deputies who patrol sites to ensure order is maintained.
"Every rover is responsible for four precincts," she told a Quad-City Times reporter. "My rovers come from the sheriff's department; they are already in place. Some of them wear uniforms, some of them don't.
"My poll workers are trained in what to do in an emergency situation. They have certain protocols and procedures they have been trained on in case of an active shooter.
"I think people going to the polls — like at any time — should be cautious of their surroundings," Moritz said. "I think people might want to take extra precaution, but I don't think there should be any concern about them going to the polls (Tuesday)."
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing right as a county-issued curfew goes into effect across Scott County. Residents will be required to stay in their homes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.
Moritz said if voters still were in line at 9 p.m, polls would remain open until they had voted.
"Curfew will probably be in effect for a few days, but how do you separate out an election day?" she said. "At 9 p.m., anyone that is in line can vote and they lock the doors behind that person and unlock them when they are ready to leave."
The number of polling locations for Tuesday have been reduced from 63 to 23 because of COVID-19 precautions. Voters can call 326-VOTE or enter their address into the county's precinct finder at scottcountyiowa.com/auditor/precinct-finder to confirm their polling location.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 1 or hand-delivered to the auditor’s office in the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. Ballots also can be left in the drop box in the main driveway of the administrative center.
