Despite civil unrest, Scott County voters will be safe at polls on Tuesday, officials say

"My poll workers are trained in what to do in an emergency situation. They have certain protocols and procedures they have been trained on in case of an active shooter.

"I think people going to the polls — like at any time — should be cautious of their surroundings," Moritz said. "I think people might want to take extra precaution, but I don't think there should be any concern about them going to the polls (Tuesday)."

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing right as a county-issued curfew goes into effect across Scott County. Residents will be required to stay in their homes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

Moritz said if voters still were in line at 9 p.m, polls would remain open until they had voted.

"Curfew will probably be in effect for a few days, but how do you separate out an election day?" she said. "At 9 p.m., anyone that is in line can vote and they lock the doors behind that person and unlock them when they are ready to leave."