Burn ban lifted for Scott County, skies expected to be partly sunny for Election Day (copy)

A countywide burn ban was lifted Sunday by the Scott County Emergency Management after an end-of-week rain and lower wind speeds.

Unusually dry conditions persisted in the area for much of October — only 1.08 inches of precipitation fell in the month — and a ban on controlled burns was issued Oct. 21.

On Saturday, wind speeds reached to gusts of 46 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. But those winds died down on Sunday to gusts of less than 25 miles per hour.

Dry conditions combined with high winds are risky for fires, especially in fields with crops yet to be harvested, said National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Speck.

On Friday, rain provided some relief — 2 inches fell in Davenport and 1.51 inches fell in Moline, according to the National Weather Service. Another 0.34 inches of precipitation fell Saturday in Davenport.

"We got a nice dent in the dryness for the area," Speck said.

The next chance of rain is expected Thursday, Speck said.

On Election Day, when many voters will head to the polls to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, it's expected to be partly sunny with a high of 59 degrees. No chance of rain is yet in the forecast.

The county's emergency management agency, with local fire chiefs, and the state fire marshal, "determined that the danger to life and property in Scott County, Iowa has been reduced enough to remove the countywide burn ban," a news release stated.

Burn bans in Muscatine, Cedar and Louisa counties were also lifted on Sunday, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Twenty counties in Iowa, however, still have burn bans in place, mostly in northern and western parts of Iowa. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, extreme drought persists in northwestern Iowa. In Scott County, conditions are "abnormally dry" as of the week of Nov. 1.