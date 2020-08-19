You have permission to edit this article.
Bustos and Loebsack to host DNC virtual watch party Thursday
Bustos and Loebsack to host DNC virtual watch party Thursday

Jill Biden is joined by her husband, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, after speaking on Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, will host an Iowa Democratic National Convention virtual watch party Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

During the pre-convention watch party, voters will have the opportunity to hear from candidates from the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party ticket, including Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield; 2nd Congressional District candidate Rita Hart; 4th Congressional District candidate J.D. Scholten; U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-West Des Moines; U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque; and State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo. 

Candidates will tell voters what it means to be running as a Democrat in the November general election, the importance of flipping the Iowa House and Senate, and how voters can help win back Iowa.

Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.

For those wishing to view the Democratic National Convention in a different way, the Iowa Democratic Party is hosting a drive-in watch party in Blue Grass Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. at the Blue Grass Drive-In Theater, 774 W. Mayne St.

Julie Krieger, regional communications director for the Joe Biden campaign, said the drive-in watch party is only one of a handful being held around the country. 

