Dora Villarreal apparent candidate to challenge Bailey for Rock Island County state's attorney

Dora Villarreal appears to be the Democratic candidate who will face Republican Kathleen Bailey in November when voters pick the next Rock Island County state’s attorney.
Villarreal, the interim state’s attorney, and three other primary candidates challenged each other Tuesday to see who Bailey would run against in the general election. The other three were Calvin Dane, an assistant state’s attorney; Herb Schultz, a defense attorney; and Ron Stradt, an attorney for the Illinois Education Association, and
With 113, or 94.2%, precincts reporting in at 9:48 p.m., the preliminary numbers indicated Villarreal had the most votes at 6,159 or about 45 %.
"I'm very honored. This is definitely going to be a very unique and memorable election for everybody," Villarreal said.
She said she was grateful to the voters for choosing her to represent the Democratic Party and putting their trust in her to keep the citizens safe.
Villarreal was sworn in July 1 to replace John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county. This is her first run for public office.
Here are how the other candidates ranked, and what they had to say Tuesday night.
• Schultz: 4,006, or about 29%. He could not be reached for comment by deadline.
• Dane: 2,350, or about 17%.
"I think Aubree (wife) and I are very happy with the campaign that we ran."
Asked if he would try for public office again, Dane said it was hard to say what the future would hold.
"But we certainly will continue to stay involved in our community."
• Stradt: 1,295, or about 9%.
“A core fundamental value of our democracy to freely elect our leaders was significantly challenged today as voters confronted the coronavirus risk to cast their ballot," Stradt said. “That our county clerk, her staff, election judges and poll watchers engaged their best efforts to create a safe environment to accommodate voters is highly commendable, and I am grateful to the voters.”
The primary was contentious in the months leading up to Tuesday. The initial election filings of Villarreal, Schultz and Dane were challenged by several people, including two of Stradt’s family members.
Two separate county election boards, one for Schultz and Dane, and the other, Villarreal, ruled the challenged candidates’ names would remain on the ballot. Judicial reviews of the rulings were requested on behalf of the complainants, but those reviews were eventually dropped.