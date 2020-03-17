Dora Villarreal apparent candidate to challenge Bailey for Rock Island County state's attorney

Dora Villarreal appears to be the Democratic candidate who will face Republican Kathleen Bailey in November when voters pick the next Rock Island County state’s attorney.

Villarreal, the interim state’s attorney, and three other primary candidates challenged each other Tuesday to see who Bailey would run against in the general election. The other three were Calvin Dane, an assistant state’s attorney; Herb Schultz, a defense attorney; and Ron Stradt, an attorney for the Illinois Education Association, and

With 113, or 94.2%, precincts reporting in at 9:48 p.m., the preliminary numbers indicated Villarreal had the most votes at 6,159 or about 45 %.

"I'm very honored. This is definitely going to be a very unique and memorable election for everybody," Villarreal said.

She said she was grateful to the voters for choosing her to represent the Democratic Party and putting their trust in her to keep the citizens safe.

Villarreal was sworn in July 1 to replace John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county. This is her first run for public office.

Here are how the other candidates ranked, and what they had to say Tuesday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}