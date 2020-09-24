 Skip to main content
Reaction to President Trump's statements on the peaceful transfer of power
Reaction to President Trump's statements on the peaceful transfer of power

Donald J. Trump mug

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

 White House

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: “Doesn't matter what the president says. The Constitution says the presidency ends January 20th and either a reelected president takes over or a new president takes over, and it's that simple. You don't have to worry about what anybody said.”

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH: "Peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy. This thinly veiled threat from the sitting president should send shivers down the spine of every freedom-loving American."

SEN. DICK DURBIN: "This should send a shiver down the spine of every American. The President of the United States is testing the very foundation of our democracy. The American people should be convinced that this president does not feel beholden to the Constitution."

