Some Illinois voting sites might be affected by coronavirus

Tuesday's Illinois primary election may be affected in Rock Island County as numerous election judges are refusing to show up due to coronavirus concerns.

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said Monday the election is still being held, but some voting sites may have to close because of the shortage of election judges.

The Illinois State Board of Elections mandates there be a minimum of five judges per site. Kinney said 15 judges have pulled out so far, creating a strain on the 38 voting centers across the county.

"There could be more calling out in the morning. You don't want to risk your life to make $150," Kinney said, naming the amount election judges earn for overseeing voting sites.

"Worst-case scenario is the voting center in county clerk's office will be open. At this time, all voting centers will remain open."

Kinney said if a voting site is closed, signs will be posted redirecting voters to the county clerk's office to vote.

Although Kinney expects low voter turnout on Tuesday as a result of coronavirus concerns, she encourages all Illinois residents to exercise their right to vote.