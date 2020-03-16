Some Illinois voting sites might be affected by coronavirus

Tuesday's Illinois primary election may be affected in Rock Island County as numerous election judges are refusing to show up due to coronavirus concerns.
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said Monday the election is still being held, but some voting sites may have to close because of the shortage of election judges.
The Illinois State Board of Elections mandates there be a minimum of five judges per site. Kinney said 15 judges have pulled out so far, creating a strain on the 38 voting centers across the county.
"There could be more calling out in the morning. You don't want to risk your life to make $150," Kinney said, naming the amount election judges earn for overseeing voting sites.
"Worst-case scenario is the voting center in county clerk's office will be open. At this time, all voting centers will remain open."
Kinney said if a voting site is closed, signs will be posted redirecting voters to the county clerk's office to vote.
Although Kinney expects low voter turnout on Tuesday as a result of coronavirus concerns, she encourages all Illinois residents to exercise their right to vote.
"I just don't see the turnout we've had in the past," she said. "We've had 6,169 early votes as of Sunday, including mail-in ballots. Today it's been a constant flow. It's slightly down from 8,000 early votes four years ago."
Derek Jones, Rock Island County Democratic Party chairman, said he is following social distancing guidelines and encouraging candidates to do the same. Because of that, there are no victory parties planned for local winners of Tuesday's election.
"We do not intend to do anything because we take this virus very seriously," Jones said.
Meanwhile, it's business as usual — so far — for local municipalities and the county board, with meetings still scheduled to take place.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said county board members will still meet for their regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, March 24, in the county office building.
"Other than what the chief judge announced with regard to court restrictions , my understanding is it's business as usual. Every department is working," Snider said. "The building is still open to the public."
Moline, East Moline and Rock Island are still planning to hold regular city council meetings as scheduled. Moline will meet March 17 and March 24; East Moline planned to meet March 16, April 6 and April 20; and Rock Island will meet March 23.
"The meeting next week is still scheduled," Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said. "Right now it is business as usual for city hall. These things can change any minute."