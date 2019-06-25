River mayors aligned with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the wide impact of flooding events along the Mississippi corridor. Flooding along the river, caused in part by heavy snowmelt to the north followed by heavy spring rainfall, has led to events many officials describe as unprecedented.
Colin Wellenkamp, executive director, said more exact figures will take time to compile, and they are working with the insurance industry to come up with preliminary statistics. But he’s confident the financial toll will be greater than $2 billion, saying the cities were already close to that in March.
The figure takes into account losses in farming, navigation and manufacturing, Wellenkamp said.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, the coalition’s co-chair, pointed to the long duration of flooding as a major contributing factor to the late April breach that caused floodwater to flow through several city blocks of the city’s downtown. Since then, dozens of businesses have been negatively affected by loss of sales, and some say they will shut their doors for good.
Klipsch said flooding is part of a longer pattern of “climate-related issues” for Iowa, saying the state experienced heavy economic losses following cyclones and droughts as well. He also outlined wetland expansion and the possibility of other river protection models to help address what will be the “new normal” of high-level flooding on the Mississippi.
Klipsch repeated his plan to form
a task force to review long-term flood plans for the city, saying he hopes the group will hold its first meeting shortly after the July 4 holiday.
"It’s a long struggle, we know we have work to be done, (and) we have to look at intermediate plans because we’ll probably receive more flooding in the future before we can have a long-term bigger initiative in place,” the mayor said.
Meanwhile, Jared Gartman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the breach in Davenport is one of 30 that were caused by overtopping or failures of the levee systems. He described the events as a “total system flood” that has created challenges for communities all along the river and its tributaries.
The exact cause of the breach in Davenport is still being examined by the Corps, according to city officials.
Another major issue causing concern for farmers is the loss of roughly 3 million acres of planting thanks to record-breaking levels of rain and a cool spring, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Deputy Chief Economist Wayne Preston says roughly 3 million acres of corn has been reduced as a result of those seasonal conditions, which translates to an expected total loss of income around $4.5 billion.
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-001
Roam, one of the first businesses to be flooded when the levee breached, is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-002
Capt. Tom Schmidt of the Davenport Fire Department hoses away debris left behind by floodwaters along East Second Street in downtown Davenport on Friday.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-003
The breached section of the floodwall is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-004
This photo shows the toppled section of the HESCO barrier that failed on April 30, allowing floodwaters into downtown Davenport. City officials thought the breach may have been caused by a failure of the roadway, which has been ruled out now that the floodwater has receded.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-005
Facility director Chase Neukam power washes debris from the storefront of Paradigm in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-006
Capt. Tom Schmidt of the Davenport Fire Department hoses away debris left behind by floodwaters along East Second Street in downtown Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-007
Sandbags previously on the floodwall are seen scattered among remaining floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-008
Water lines showing how high floodwaters reached are seen on a Honda Civic left on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-009
The breached section of the floodwall is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-010
Firefighters hose mud off the sidewalks in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-011
A toppled section of the HESCO barrier that failed allowing floodwaters into downtown Davenport is seen, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-012
Firefighter Gary Moore works with engineer Rick Albert to clear mud from the sidewalk in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-013
Dirt from floodwaters is left behind on the interior of a Honda Civic that was flooded on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-014
Water lines showing how high floodwaters reached are seen on a Honda Civic left on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-015
Dirt from floodwaters is left behind on the interior of a Honda Civic that was flooded on Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-016
Sandbags previously on the floodwall are seen scattered among remaining floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-017
A breached section of the HESCO barrier that failed allowing floodwaters into downtown Davenport is seen, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-018
Roam, one of the first businesses to be flooded when the levee breached, is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-019
Crews work to remove debris and begin repairing flood damage to Abernathy’s in downtown Davenport May 10.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-020
Great River Brewery is seen as floodwaters recede in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-021
Water lines showing where floodwaters were up to are seen on the side of Great River Brewery in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-022
A Rollder Dam Red can from Great River Brewrery is seen among debris left behind by floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-023
Water is pumped out of a business in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-024
A tipped porta-potty is seen among floodwaters in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051019-qct-qca-flood-cleanup-025
The Peterson Paper Co. building is seen after floodwaters recede around it in downtown Davenport, Friday, May 10, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
062219-mus-flood-01.jpg
Leroy Maylome of Muscatine power washes the walls of Pearl City Station where flood water brought in mud which covered the structure, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-05.jpg
Andy Orszula of Riverside power washes stairs of the Riverview Center, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-02.jpg
Dan Lane, Bob Mueller and Gabriel Sanchez, all clean the flower beds and rip up landscaping fabric around the Mississippi Riverfront which was damaged due to flooding, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-07.jpg
Dan Lane, Bob Mueller and Gabriel Sanchez, all clean the flower beds and rip up landscaping fabric around the Mississippi Riverfront which was damaged due to flooding, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-10.jpg
Leroy Maylome of Muscatine power washes the walls of Pearl City Station where flood water brought in mud which covered the structure, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-04.jpg
KariAn Mulford cleans the windows of Riverview Center for an after flood cleaning, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-08.jpg
Jessica Manthe of Davenport power washes mud off the side of Riverview Center after floods waters left mud residue Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-03.jpg
Volunteers from Kent Corporation move piles of mud into a dumpster which was brought onto the parking lot of Riverside Park after months of historic flooding, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-06.jpg
Ted Taylor of New Boston shovels mud back into the Mississippi River after flooding brought it on shore, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
062219-mus-flood-11.jpg
Volunteers from Kent Corporation clean the flower beds and rip up landscaping fabric around the Mississippi Riverfront which was damaged due to flooding, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Muscatine. About a 100 employees of Kent Corporation volunteered their time to help clean up the Mississippi Riverfront.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061919-qct-qca-nahant-001
Employee Zach Strong, a natural resources/conservation technician with Nahant Marsh, uses a tractor to clear the mud away Tuesday from the driveway of a house located at 3706 S. Concord St. The house is owned by Nahant Marsh and has been affected by flooding for the last three months.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
061919-qct-qca-nahant-002
Employee Zach Strong, a natural resources/conservation technician with Nahant Marsh, uses a tractor to clear the mud away Tuesday from the driveway of a house located at 3706 S. Concord St. The house is owned by Nahant Marsh and has been affected by flooding for the last three months.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
061919-qct-qca-nahant-003
Employee Zach Strong, a natural resources/conservation technician with Nahant Marsh, uses a tractor to clear the mud away Tuesday from the driveway of a house located at 3706 S. Concord St. The house is owned by Nahant Marsh and has been affected by flooding for the last three months.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
061919-qct-qca-nahant-004
Employee Zach Strong, a natural resources/conservation technician with Nahant Marsh, uses a tractor to clear the mud away Tuesday from the driveway of a house located at 3706 S. Concord St. The house is owned by Nahant Marsh and has been affected by flooding for the last three months.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-001
Terry Langfitt of Davenport throws a net into the water as his son Adam watches Tuesday from the causeway to Credit Island. In the background, large trees and chunks of asphalt litter the road leading to the island.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-002
The Credit Island causeway leading to the island is littered with downed trees, logs and chunks of asphalt Tuesday after a devastating three-month, record Mississippi River flood.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-003
Large chunks of asphalt litter the Credit Island cause way as fisherman Terry langfitt of Davenport moves to another fishing spot, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-004
A shack washed up on the Credit Island cause way, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-005
Scenes from the Credit Island cause way, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-006
Scenes from the Credit Island cause way, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-007
An uprooted tree perhaps serves as a better deterrent than a stop sign as it blocks the road on Credit Island causeway Tuesday. The island was heavily damaged after three-month long record flood of the Mississippi River.
Scenes from Credit Island, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-008
Inside the Credit Island Lodge, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-009
Scenes from the Credit Island Lodge, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-010
An upside down shack rests on the side of the Credit Island cause way, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-011
Full trees and logs are pinned up against one of the gates leading through Credit Island, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the result of a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-012
The Credit Island Lodge is shown Tuesday after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River. Davenport officials said the park will be closed for the foreseeable future.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-013
Garage doors behind the Credit Island Lodge have buckled because of water, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-014
The fence on one of the baseball diamonds on Credit Island has been destroyed as debris hangs on it, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-015
Uprooted trees litter the Credit Island causeway Tuesday after a devastating three-month long record flood of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-016
The parking pillions have fallen over and are in need of repair on Credit Island, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-017
Scenes from the Credit Island cause way, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-018
Scenes from the Credit Island cause way, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061919-qct-qca-Credit-Island-019
Scenes from the Credit Island cause way, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-1.jpg
A wall of sandbags protecting a home along Front Street has the words, "The Water Eater" spray painted on it Monday in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-2.jpg
Tony Mendez sweeps the side walk outside of his rental home and restaurant, Clark's Landing located on Front Street, Monday in Buffalo. Mendez will be reopening his restaurant after a flood wall break caused him to close his business for 28 days.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-3.jpg
Sandbags lie in the streets of Front St. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-4.jpg
A hose spews water onto Front St. from a pump from a home, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-5.jpg
Tony Mendez sweeps the side walk outside of his rental home and restaurant, Clark's Lansing located on Front St. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo. Mendez will be reopening his restaurant after being shut down from a flood wall break which shut down his business for 28 days.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-6.jpg
Sandbags and plastic used to protect against flood water protect a home on Front St. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-7.jpg
Sandbags and plastic used to protect against flood waters lie in the streets of Front St. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-8.jpg
Sandbags and plastic used to protect against flood waters lie in the streets of Front St. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-9.jpg
A road closed sign blocks entrance onto Front St. Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-10.jpg
A road flooded sign remains in the street near flood street, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Buffalo.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
061119-qct-qca-buffalo-11.jpg
Sandbags and plastic are used to protect against floodwater reaching a home on Front Street in Buffalo on June 10.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
