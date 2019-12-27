DAVENPORT — Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will kick off the new year by visiting Iowa, stopping in Davenport on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Biden will hold a community event in the Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
It will be Biden's first trip of 2020, spending Jan. 2 thru Jan. 6 in Iowa.
Biden wrapped up 2019 by visiting 17 Iowa counties in eight days on his "No Malarkey" bus tour. He already has earned the endorsements of nearly 200 leaders across Iowa, including Davenport Mayor-Elect Mike Matson.
According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Biden is currently polling neck-in-neck with Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 19 percent heading into the Feb. 3 caucuses.
Members of the public interested in attending the Jan. 5 community event can RSVP here.
