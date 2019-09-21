South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will bring his 2020 presidential campaign to Davenport for a forum at St. Ambrose University on Tuesday. It is part of Buttigieg’s first Hawkeye State trip since appearing on the national stage during last week's televised Democratic debate.
Called “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020,” the forum is part of a series organized by the Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose. Buttigieg will give opening remarks, take questions from a panel made up of three local journalists and take additional questions from the audience.
The forum starts at noon Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Lee Lohman Arena, West Lombard St., Davenport. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
