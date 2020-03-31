Gov. Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said that social-distancing rules — staying at least 6 feet apart from others and not gathering in groups larger than 10 —- should run through April.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that the city was renting nearly 300 hotel rooms for first responders working during the coronavirus outbreak and worried that returning home between shifts puts their family members at risk.

Lightfoot said the city would foot the costs for first responders including Chicago's police, firefighters or paramedics who wanted to use the downtown hotel rooms rather than returning to their own homes. She said the city was making arrangements for health care workers with the same concerns about spreading the virus to their families and will announce details soon.

City health authorities have reported 2,167 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths linked to the virus in Chicago.

"There's no sugarcoating this," Lightfoot said. "The numbers are going to get worse before they get better."

Chicago previously reserved more than 2,000 downtown hotel rooms for people who needed a place to isolate or quarantine away from home as they recover from mild cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, that do not require hospital stays.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

