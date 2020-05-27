Gov. Reynolds defends Iowa's COVID data reporting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds and a top state public health official said Wednesday the contact tracing information-gathering process is one reason the state does not voluntarily identify new coronavirus outbreaks at businesses like food processing plants until asked by media members.

Not immediately announcing outbreaks also gives those business owners time to notify employees and community members themselves, the state official said.

State public health deputy director Sarah Reisetter on Tuesday confirmed outbreaks at Perdue Premium Meat Co. plants in Sioux City and Sioux Center after a reporter asked about potential outbreaks during the governor’s daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Reisetter and Reynolds explained why the state is not automatically reporting such outbreaks, and instead confirms them only after being asked by reporters about specific outbreaks.