Grassley calls latest relief package ‘reasonable’ response to COVID-19 hardship

The GOP plan is being criticized by left-leaning groups for not increasing food stamp benefits and housing assistance to help prevent evictions.

“Rather than propose a package commensurate with the scale of harm we are seeing,” Sue Dinsdale, director of Iowa Citizen Action, said about the impact COVID-19 and unemployment are having on Iowans, “Republicans in the Senate have proposed a package that does little to address growing hunger, unemployment, loss of health care coverage and state and local budget shortfalls.”

The unemployment benefit, a second round of $1,200 stimulus payments and returning to work will help address those issues. The GOP plan also includes funding for child care and changes the rules to allow state and local governments to use federal aid to offset revenue losses.

At the same time, right-leaning groups are criticizing Congress, particularly Republicans, for spending too much. FreedomWorks, for example, said the COVID-19 relief packages have produced a budget deficit that as a percentage of GDP has not been seen since the end of World War II.

Although there are some good parts in the latest proposal, it doesn’t include a payroll tax holiday, decoupling health savings accounts from high-deductible health plans, and school choice, all FreedomWorks priorities.