GRASSLEY: Trump visit to storm-damaged Iowa would be helpful

CEDAR RAPIDS — Visiting Iowa would help President Donald Trump to understand the full extent of the damage an inland hurricane caused and the ongoing recovery efforts in communities across the state, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday morning.

The president plans to visit Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, the White House announced Monday afternoon. On his way to campaign stops in Minnesota, Trump told reporters he approved Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a major disaster declaration to help the state recover from the storm that caused at least $4 billion in damage.

“I just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible windstorm ... really did a lot of damage,” the president said.

The damage Grassley saw while touring the state in recent days is unlike anything he’s previously seen, he said Monday.

“The widespread electrical and communication outages, such damage to crops that I may have seen in a very isolated area in the past, but never from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River,” he said.