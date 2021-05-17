How should Davenport spend $41 million in COVID-19 relief funds?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The federal dollars may not be deposited into any pension fund or to "directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue" of the state "resulting from a change in law, regulation, or administrative interpretation," according to the Iowa State Auditor's Office.

Davenport city officials are asking residents, businesses and nonprofits to complete a short survey on how they would like to see the federals funds used in Davenport. The survey may be found at www.davenportiowa.com/covid.

City officials will use results of the survey to help guide drafting a spending plan that will be presented to the Davenport City Council.

The survey closes on June 4, and Davenport City Council will meet for a special work session on June 8 to discuss options for spending the federal money.

Davenport previously received roughly $3.5 million in COVID-relief-related funding, including $2.4 million from the State of Iowa’s Government Relief Fund. Those funds have been used to support city transit operations, public safety salaries, airport operations, purchase personal protective equipment, and to make necessary security upgrades to city facilities.