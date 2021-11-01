How should Scott County address juvenile crime? Some say build a new detention center. Others advocate for more investment in rehabilitative services

"In Scott County you are over-charging your children, and they are Black children and you're sending them to adult court," Mistrett said during Friday's forum at Eastern Iowa Community College's downtown Davenport campus.

Of those children in Scott County waived to adult court, 28% received a sentence that was longer than five years, Mistrett said.

"What that means is they could have been retained by the youth justice system and gotten rehabilitative services," she said.

Rather than ask "Do we want to send the kids away or not?" Mistrett said, "the right questions is: 'How do we get those numbers down before we build a facility?'"

Other panelists included Michael Guster, president of the Davenport NAACP, and Scott Hobart, chief juvenile court officer for Iowa's 7th Judicial District.

Hobart contends juvenile court staff use an objective detention screening tool to determine the youth’s risk to the community that removes one's racial and ethnic background to eliminate bias.