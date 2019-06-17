Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven has abruptly resigned from his post, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.
Foxhoven took over leadership of the state agency roughly two years ago. The department has recently become the subject of heightened scrutiny in the wake insurance companies leaving the state’s privatized Medicaid system, including UnitedHealthcare.
The governor’s office provided no reason for Foxhoven’s resignation.
Gerd Clabaugh, the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, has been chosen by Reynolds as DHS’s interim director in addition to his current job. In a statement Monday, the governor praised Clabaugh as “well positioned to lead the Department of Human Services.”
“He will play a very important role in implementing my vision for an integrated, compassionate, and coordinated health care system,” Reynolds said.
This story will be updated.
