'If true, this is insane!': Iowa's Miller-Meeks retweeted a fake story about Biden withholding benefits to unvaccinated veterans, insinuating it was true.

Miller-Meeks, in a statement, acknowledged sharing it and adding "if true, this is insane!" Miller-Meeks, however, went on to say, "The story and website is obviously satire and makes a powerful point. President Biden's executive orders about COVID-19 have been classic examples of government overreach and these days the unbelievable has become reality."

The statement continues: "With Americans trapped in Afghanistan, a (sic) immigration crisis on the southern border, and an unconstitutional overreach by President Biden to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, the media surely has more important things to cover than satirical tweets."

Nothing in Miller-Meeks' tweet sharing the fictional story, however, indicates that it is satirical, and instead insinuates that it might be true.

A representative for Miller-Meeks did not respond to follow up questions.

The tweet, from a 24-year Army veteran and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, comes amidst heightened tensions, vitriol and the spread of misinformation over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public health responses, guidelines and mandates.