Some members of the Iowa and Illinois Congressional delegations offered their thoughts on Wednesday's statement by Special Counsel Robert Mueller regarding his office's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.
These members responded with emailed statements, or posted statements to Twitter:
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican, Iowa
“As Robert Mueller said today, the report speaks for itself. Attorney General Barr went above and beyond to make the report public, so anyone can read it for themselves. The plain facts remain that after more than two years and tens of millions spent investigating, Mueller’s team found no collusion and the President was charged with no crime. Mueller’s statements today reiterated the same facts outlined in the principle findings released by Attorney General Barr, and Mueller noted that Barr acted in good faith to release the report to the public.
“The Justice Department has closed this case. Rather than re-litigating an exhaustive investigation, Congress should focus on important matters that effect the livelihoods of all Americans, like working to reach new trade agreements for U.S. producers and consumers and improving access to affordable prescription medications.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican, Iowa
“Mr. Mueller reiterated the conclusions of his nearly two year, multi-million dollar investigation which found that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. It’s time to move on. We need to focus on protecting our country from future attacks by Russia, and other bad actors.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, Democrat, Illinois 17th District
“Special Counsel Robert Mueller made abundantly clear that Russia – a foreign adversary – interfered in our election, and that should concern every American regardless of political party. The House passed legislation to secure our democracy, and I hope the Senate and President Trump will work with us to protect our elections from foreign meddling.
“It’s also clear that in America, nobody is above the law – not even the President of the United States. Congress has important constitutional oversight responsibilities, and we must follow the truth. But at the same time, we will continue our critical work to bring down the cost of health care, invest in our infrastructure and clean up the rampant corruption in Washington.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat, Illinois
"Robert Mueller just made it crystal clear: Russia interfered in our elections in 2016 in a "systematic" way. So why won't @senatemajldr (U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) let us vote on any election security bills to prevent foreign adversaries from doing it again?!"
U.S. Rep. Abby Finknauer, Democrat, Iowa First District
“It continues to be important for Congress to fulfill its oversight role and enforce the law. Transparency is in the best interest of every American. Special Counsel Mueller said that foreign interference in our elections ‘deserves the attention of every American.’ I remain committed to ensuring that our elections remain safe and secure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.