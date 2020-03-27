Illinois, Iowa lawmakers react to historic $2 trillion stimulus package

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, said he was pleased the bill passed, but noted it did not include everything he wanted.

"Ensuring the health and economic security for all hard working Iowans and Americans is my top priority," Loebsack said in a release. "This bill contains provisions to make health care affordable and accessible, bolster the health care system, protect front line response workers, support small businesses and assist states and local governments.

"As with all compromise pieces of legislation, this bill did not contain everything I would have liked and I don't support every provision, which is why we will have to make some fixes in future legislation. The American people need and deserve a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe from the COVID-19 illness."

The legislation was first passed by the Senate late Wednesday night. After the president signed it Friday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the bill is crucial in helping to free up state and local money for other needs.