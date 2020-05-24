Illinois reports 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, but positivity rate stays below 10 percent
Illinois reports 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, but positivity rate stays below 10 percent

Pritzker-Presser-052420

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker discusses the state's operating budget.

SPRINGFIELD — With the state now just five days away from the potential Phase 3 of reopening under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the percentage of COVID-19 test results that are positive is important.

With a reported 25,674 tests reported during the past 24 hours, the rate of positive results was 9.77 percent, the second consecutive day below 10 percent. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 12 percent, the IDPH reported.

One of the benchmarks for Illinois being able to enter a loosened Phase 3 of reopening on Friday is for the positivity rate to be below 20 percent for 14 consecutive days. That continues to be the case for all four regions in the Restore Illinois plan.

So, while the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,508 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours Sunday, that the percentage of tests recorded as positive was again below 10 percent is critical.

The IDPH also reported 67 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the past day. That brings Illinois’ totals to 110,304 cases in 100 of the state’s 102 counties, with 4,856 deaths. There have been 747,921 tests reported in Illinois.

Pritzker also released several guidance lists through the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity for businesses that will be reopening under Phase 3.

That list is viewable at https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/pages/restoreILP3.aspx.

