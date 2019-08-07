In the wake of two mass shootings that have stunned the nation, former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday took aim at President Donald Trump, saying the president is essentially responsible for stoking hatred and intolerance and white supremacy across the United States.
Biden made his remarks during a campaign event in Burlington, Iowa, drawing on the earlier statements by Trump following other instances of hate-motivated mass killings. Biden said Trump has given “safe harbor” to neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK, and denounced him for using words that “unleash the deepest, darkest forces” in the country.
“In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” Biden said.
Thirty-one people were killed in back-to-back mass shootings by gunmen armed with assault-style weapons in Dayton and El Paso over the weekend. In El Paso, federal authorities have linked the shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, to racist and anti-immigrant ideology. The motive in Dayton remains unclear, though authorities say the shooter – Connor Betts – had previously expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.
Trump’s response was swift. As he was traveling to meet with law enforcement and grieving families in Dayton, Ohio, and later in El Paso, he wrote on Twitter: “Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring!"
“The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy,” the president added. “It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!”
