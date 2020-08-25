In convention address, Iowa Gov. Reynolds praises Trump’s relief responses

Pence was in Iowa to launch a “Farmers & Ranchers for Trump” coalition at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. He pledged federal support for the state as it recovers, but offered no specifics, and did not tour areas with storm damage.

Trump's declaration covered only a portion of governor's request. It did not include individual assistance for people in 27 counties whose homes were destroyed or had major damage, nor did it cover damage to farms, grain bins and ag buildings. On Aug. 20, he approved individual assistance for Linn County, among the hardest hit areas, but Reynolds' office said other requests remained under review.

Reynolds recorded the message Monday in Des Moines. The convention is being held in Charlotte, North Carolina. But, like its Democratic predecessor the previous week, very little action is taking place on-site amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the second night of the four-day convention, Reynolds also praised Trump for his response after severe flooding in western Iowa in 2019, providing relief to farmers who have struggled as a result of trade disputes — to which the administration has contributed — and for federal relief for workers and businesses impacted by the pandemic.