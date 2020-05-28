Iowa confirms another packing plant outbreak, crosses 500 virus-related deaths

DES MOINES — State public health officials on Thursday confirmed another outbreak at a meat processing plant, and the state’s agriculture secretary said those outbreaks continue to wreak havoc on Iowa farmers.
Also Thursday, the state reached a pair of unfortunate milestones: the 500th confirmed COVID-19-related death since the new coronavirus first was detected in Iowa in early March, and confirmed cases in all 99 counties.
“We are still in substantial spread throughout the state of Iowa. We have been since March 8,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response. “We are going to have to learn to live with and manage COVID-19 until or if a vaccine is discovered.”
The state public health department on Thursday confirmed an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, saying 555 of the plant’s 2,500-plus employees tested positive for the virus.
At least eight plants across the state have had state-confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans. The state public health department’s policy is to confirm outbreaks at businesses only when asked by media members.
After state officials confirmed the latest outbreak Thursday, Reynolds and state agriculture secretary Mike Naig used the briefing to highlight the issues those outbreaks have created on Iowa farms — which now have more hogs than are needed at the processing plants — and to detail the financial and policy assistance they say those farmers have received and still need.
In addition to economic losses farmers are suffering amid the pandemic, Naig said temporary shutdowns and reduced operations at processing plants have created a backlog of pigs that were raised to be processed. Iowa farms currently have more than 600,000 excess hogs, according to an Iowa State University analysis.
Naig said while processing capacity was improving slowly, it remained reduced. He said overall processing capacity across the state currently was operating at about 80%.
A new program introduced Thursday by the state ag department will provide financial assistance to farmers who have excess animals that are creating an animal welfare issue and need to be euthanized.
“Euthanasia is always the last resort. I’ll repeat that: euthanasia is always the last resort,” Naig said. “A pork producer’s goal is to raise healthy animals to feed others. It’s what they do. So euthanasia goes against everything that they do every day and everything that they stand for, and it creates a tremendous amount of emotional stress for those producers.”
Latest figures
The state on Thursday crossed the 500-death threshold, with 13 newly confirmed in the previous 24 hours.
While daily new deaths continue on an upward trend, statewide hospitalizations and recent admissions continued to trend downward.
And with a positive case confirmed in Decatur County in south central Iowa, the virus has now been confirmed in all 99 counties.
John McGlothlen of the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed.
