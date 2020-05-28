Iowa confirms another packing plant outbreak, hits 500 virus-related deaths

DES MOINES — State public health officials on Thursday confirmed another outbreak at a meat processing plant, and the state’s agriculture secretary said those outbreaks continue to wreak havoc on Iowa farmers.
Also Thursday, the state reached the unfortunate milestone of confirming the 500th COVID 19-related death since the new coronavirus first was detected in Iowa in early March.
The state public health department confirmed an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake: 555 of the plant’s 2,000-plus employees tested positive for the virus.
At least eight plants across the state have had state-confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans. The state public health department’s policy is to confirm outbreaks at businesses only when asked by media members.
After state officials confirmed the latest outbreak Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and state agriculture secretary Mike Naig used Thursday’s briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts to highlight the issues those outbreaks have caused on Iowa farms, which now have more hogs than are needed at the processing plants, and to detail the financial and policy assistance they say those farmers have received and still need.
Naig said temporary shutdowns and reduced operations at processing plants has created a backlog of pigs that were raised to be processed. Iowa farms currently have more than 600,000 excess hogs, according to an Iowa State University analysis.
Naig said while processing capacity is slowly improving, it remains reduced: he said overall processing capacity across the state is currently operating at about 80 percent.
“Our farmers and our ag businesses and really everyone throughout the supply chain are managing through an unprecedented disruption to the marketplace,” Naig said.
LATEST FIGURES
With 13 newly confirmed virus-related deaths, the state hit 500 total deaths over the duration of the pandemic.
While daily new deaths continue on an upward trend, statewide hospitalizations and recent admissions continued to trend downward.
