Iowa Gov. Reynolds eases COVID-19 restrictions in 77 Iowa counties

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds today said she is easing restrictions on restaurants, malls and a limited number of other businesses effective on Friday in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties where data on the spread of coronavirus points to a stabilization or downward trend in positive cases.

Scott and Muscatine counties are not among those being eased.

While some businesses are being given the green light in parts of Iowa, restaurants and shopping malls in selected counties will be limited to 50 percent of their capacity and will be expected to continue to observe social-distancing guidelines. Play areas in malls will not be open and food courts will be limited to carry-out orders, the governor said.

Reynolds called this next step a phased-in and responsible approach to reopening Iowa slowly. It will put businesses back on line in areas with lower incidents of COVID-19 but she said restrictions currently in place for many other non-essential retail establishments will stay in place until at least May 15.