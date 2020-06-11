Iowa House approves changes to limit secretary of state emergency powers

The amendment would require that secretary of state, when making changes under emergency powers, to go before the Legislative Council. The council could approve or reject the plan or come up with its own plan.

The Legislative Council is a 20-member “steering committee” of legislators that acts when the full Legislature is not in session. It includes leaders, senior members and chairmen and ranking minority party members of various committees.

In the Senate, HF 2486 passed 30-19 with only Republican votes. Two Republicans voted against it.

House Republicans made it “loud and clear” they didn’t agree with the Senate version and wanted “a bipartisan effort ... to show the people that we can come together and have a bipartisan legislation that expands voting rights,” Kaufmann said.

If the Senate concurs, HF 2468 also includes numerous other elections changes, including a limit on the extent to which local elections officials can reduce the number of polling locations during an emergency and a requirement that voters complete verification information on absentee ballot request forms.