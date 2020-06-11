Iowa House likely to take up bipartisan election changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Iowa House Republicans have rejected changes their Senate colleagues made to their elections bill and are expected to take up a bipartisan compromise later today.

After the GOP-controlled Senate approved House File 2486 30-19 with only Republican votes Wednesday, House Republicans told State Government Chairman Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, “loud and clear that they wanted a bipartisan election bill that made it easier for people to vote.”

He and Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, have proposed that rather than prohibiting the Secretary of State, who is the state commissioner of elections, from mailing absentee ballot request forms to voters unsolicited — a step taken by Secretary Paul Pate ahead of the June 2 primary election, which broke turnout records amid the new coronavirus pandemic – the secretary would have to get permission from the Legislative Council before taking that step.

“We think that's important no matter who's Secretary of State, that one person shouldn't have the authority to make such significant elections changes without the Legislature’s involvement,” Kaufmann said.