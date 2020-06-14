Iowa lawmakers pass 24-hour abortion waiting period proposal

“Iowa already recognizes waiting periods in the code for a reasonable amount of time to consider a life-impacting decision,” she said, citing the state’s waiting periods of 72-hours for a marriage license, 72-hour after a birth for an adoption and 90-days for a divorce.

However, Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, found it ironic that at the same time the Republican-led state government considers it Iowans’ personal responsibility to wash their hands and wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Legislature wants to insert itself into decisions about women’s reproductive health.

“The fact is that Republicans trust Iowans to do the right thing except when it is a pregnant woman,” Wessel-Kroeschell said.

Democrats were “appalled” Saturday afternoon when just hours before they expected to adjourn the session “Republican politicians plan to pass more restrictions on a woman’s right to make her own health decisions,” said Rep. Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines.

“They’ve kept this plan secret for weeks and released it on a Saturday night so they didn’t have to hear from Iowans,” Oldson said. “It’s time for Iowa Republican lawmakers to be more transparent and stop the relentless attacks on the rights of Iowa women.”