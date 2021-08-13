Iowa Legal Aid files lawsuit against Crestwood management company

City officials have directed and helped connect tenants to social service agencies and organizations, namely the Salvation Army, for assistance moving and finding new housing.

Inspection reports show the city tried for months and on multiple occasions to reinspect Crestwood-owned units, beginning early this year. A Nov. 18 city inspection documented a total of 111 housing code violations.

The inspection revealed apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew, rodents and insects; with leaking roofs, ceilings, plumbing and walls; missing or inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; with exposed wiring, and "questionable" gas-fired furnaces that were improperly maintained; and with deteriorated or missing doors and window screens and deteriorated decks.

"Until defendants remedy their noncompliance with the state and local housing code," Crestwood cannot collect rent or seek to evict tenants for unpaid rent as a matter of law, according to Iowa Legal Aid.