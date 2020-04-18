Iowa marks highest number of daily coronavirus-related deaths so far

Reynolds said state officials currently are determining specifics for how Iowa will stabilize and grow its economy, likely in phases based on health and testing metrics, though they “just don’t have the data” to start reopening the state at this time.

“By increasing the number of Iowans tested either through diagnostic tests to confirm positive COVID-19 cases or through serology testing to determine if a person has had the virus, we can then target specific communities and businesses that are in a position to open back in a way that is measured and responsible,” she said Friday.

“So it really is a critical piece of us talking about how we start to reopen the state of Iowa back up.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 193 Iowans currently are hospitalized from COVID-19, while 1,095 other people have recovered from the virus.

There have been 974 additional negative tests, for a total of 20,434 negative tests to date, including testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville and other labs.