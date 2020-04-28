Iowa reports 7 new outbreaks at long-term care facilities

JOHNSTON — State public health officials today are reporting seven new outbreaks at long-term care facilities and nine additional deaths among older Iowans due to a coronavirus outbreak that has hit elderly and vulnerable people with underlying health issues hard since first detected in Iowa March 8.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced outbreaks at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, two each in Polk and Jasper counties, as well as at facilities in Dallas and Dubuque counties – bringing to 23 the total number of care facilities battling COVID-19 cases affecting elderly residents and employees. The governor said long-term care "strike teams" were being deployed across the state to conduct surveillance testing among health care workers at those facilities.
Reynolds also said seven of the nine deaths reported in Iowa in the past 24 hours have taken place at long-term care facilities. Iowa’s death toll from coronavirus now stands at 136.
A total of 508 Iowans have tested positive for the viral disease in the latest report, bringing the overall count to 6,376 statewide. The governor noted that most of today’s positive cases occurred in the 22 counties that she did not include in her proclamation Monday to reopen restaurants, malls and other businesses with some limitations beginning Friday in 77 other counties.
"This is all part of turning down the dial, and we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19," said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Of the total positive cases, 941 are in Black Hawk County, followed by 813 in Polk County, 695 in Woodbury County, 632 in Linn County, 448 in Johnson County, 434 in Marshall County and 319 in Muscatine County. Woodbury County total was up 200 – or 40 percent in one day, and included 26 infected children.
Reynolds reported 1,165 Iowans had negative COVID-19 tests – bringing that total to 33,447 with negative tests and currently health officials report that one out of every 79 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus and 2,159 have recovered from their symptoms for a recovery rate of 34 percent.
The deaths involved four elderly residents of Polk County (three aged 81 or older and one 61-80); two older Iowans (61-80 years) in Linn County, and residents aged 81 or older in Black Hawk, Muscatine and Story counties.
According to IDPH data, 304 Iowans were hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses and symptoms with 98 placed in intensive care units and 64 needed ventilators to aid their breathing in dealing with the respiratory disease.
Reynolds said more than 39,000 Iowans have been tested as the state ramps up its testing program. She urged Iowans to go TestIowa.com for an assessment and possible testing at a drive-by site as a way to help health officials determine disease activity and target responses to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state began testing in Des Moines last weekend and plan to open a second TestIowa site on Wednesday at the Crossroads Center mall in Waterloo. "It is prioritized for essential workers and people who currently have symptoms of COVID-19 or contact with people who have had it," Reynolds said.
Also during Tuesday’s briefing, the governor discussed new guidelines (https://dia.iowa.gov/document/iowa-restaurant-reopening-criteriaoperation-restrictions-during-covid-19) the state has put in place for restaurants in the 77 Iowa counties given approval to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday but at 50 percent of normal seating capacity with at least six feet separating tables.
“You know, many Iowans have missed their favorite local restaurant and they’re curious about how the experience will be different and whether it will be safe,” Reynolds said.
Reisetter said in-person dining should be by reservation only and no more than six people should be allowed to sit at a table. Also, establishments are being urged to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines – such as employees wearing masks that are laundered and replaced daily -- with no customer self-service of food, including buffets and salad bars.
Also, restaurants that reopen are to eliminate seating in bar areas where customers sit close together.
