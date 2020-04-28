Iowa reports 7 new outbreaks at long-term care facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — State public health officials today are reporting seven new outbreaks at long-term care facilities and nine additional deaths among older Iowans due to a coronavirus outbreak that has hit elderly and vulnerable people with underlying health issues hard since first detected in Iowa March 8.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced outbreaks at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, two each in Polk and Jasper counties, as well as at facilities in Dallas and Dubuque counties – bringing to 23 the total number of care facilities battling COVID-19 cases affecting elderly residents and employees. The governor said long-term care "strike teams" were being deployed across the state to conduct surveillance testing among health care workers at those facilities.

Reynolds also said seven of the nine deaths reported in Iowa in the past 24 hours have taken place at long-term care facilities. Iowa’s death toll from coronavirus now stands at 136.

A total of 508 Iowans have tested positive for the viral disease in the latest report, bringing the overall count to 6,376 statewide. The governor noted that most of today’s positive cases occurred in the 22 counties that she did not include in her proclamation Monday to reopen restaurants, malls and other businesses with some limitations beginning Friday in 77 other counties.