Iowa sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products moves forward

Iowa is among more than 30 states that either have adopted or are considering proposals to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales taxes.

“It’s unfair to half the population to pay a tax on a medically necessary product. It felt like a parity issue,” Nielsen said.

She called her amendment a “perfect fit” for the bill because among the changes in the 93-page bill was an exemption for adult diapers for Medicaid recipients.

“If you’re going to exempt adult diapers, it shouldn’t matter what’s coming out that you need to absorb,” Nielsen said.

The Legislative Services Agency fiscal note on the bill said there was the average cost of adult diapers for 16,120 Medicaid enrollees in fiscal year 2018 was $960 per person or $15.5 million. That total is expected to grow by nearly 3 percent a year.

Combined, state, school infrastructure and local-option sales taxes add almost 7 percent to the price of taxed goods, the Legislative Services Agency said.