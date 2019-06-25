Several local officials and power brokers are aligning behind former Vice President Joe Biden as he campaigns to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.
Biden, a longtime Democrat and presumed frontrunner, is being backed by former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, and former Quad-City Federation of Labor President Jerry Messer, according to the former vice president’s campaign staff. Other supporters include former Scott County Supervisor Jim Hancock and Iowa Rep. Dennis Cohoon.
The announcement comes two days before Biden is scheduled to make an appearance in the first round of televised Democratic debates.
Biden is one of more than two dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Democratic contenders, meanwhile, have recently begun to attack the former vice president over smears on his long political career, including his working alongside segregationist Republicans in Congress.
