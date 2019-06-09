Presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, including stops in Davenport and Clinton.
On Tuesday, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Keppy Hall - 4-H Hall, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Members of the public who want to attend can register at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/94944/
On Wednesday, doors will open at 10:15 a.m., and the event will start at 10:45 a.m. at Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Members of the public who wish to attend can register at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/94945/
Biden also will visit Ottumwa and Mount Pleasant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.