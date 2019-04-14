Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro has canceled his Davenport and Muscatine visits Sunday, because of flight delays.
He was scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet at 1 p.m. at the UFCW Hall in Davenport.
Castro also had planned to attend a public meet-and-greet at 3 p.m. at Strawberry Farm Bed and Breakfast, 3402 Tipton Road, Muscatine.
