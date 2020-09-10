Local lawmakers urge Army Corps to designate Mississippi as official port

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area lawmakers are asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the approval of areas along the Mississippi River between Keokuk and Dubuque as an official port.

Creation of a federally-recognized port will expand economic opportunity by bringing in millions of dollars in federal funding, encourage investment from private companies and increase infrastructure improvements. The area will be called the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois; also known as the Corn Belt Ports.

U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque; Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City; and Darin LaHood, R-IL; sent a bipartisan letter to the Corps of Engineers on Wednesday stressing the port designation is necessary to keep the area nationally and internationally competitive.