Maj. Gen. Daniel Mitchell becomes commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command
Maj. Gen. Daniel Mitchell becomes commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command

Maj. Gen. Daniel G. Mitchell was installed as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, in a ceremony today at the Rock Island Arsenal's Lock and Dam Lounge.

He will also serve as senior mission commander of Rock Island Arsenal, which hosts ASC Headquarters.

He replaces Maj. Gen. Steven A. Shapiro, who had served since August 2019, according to a news release.

ASC provides logistical support worldwide, through a global network with a presence in more than 20 nations and 32 states.

Mitchell is a native of Waterloo, Iowa, and was raised near Peoria. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1985, and was commissioned as an officer.

He previously served as commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command in Warren, Mich. From July 2013 through June 2014, Mitchell served as ASC’s deputy commanding general.

He has deployed to Iraq, Kuwait, Germany, and the Balkans region.

