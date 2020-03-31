Moline city employees say city not protecting them from COVID-19

Moline Interim Public Works Director Rodd Schick confirmed the city is operating with a full public works staff of about 140 employees, but that start times have been staggered so no more than 10 people are starting work at the same time.

"We have essential work that needs to be completed," Schick said, which includes prepping ball fields. "We need to make sure those facilities are ready to go. Once this all ends, all of those things need to be ready to go. We're utilizing this opportunity. We are complying with all the CDC requirements and what the governor has outlined as acceptable to complete that work."

Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet confirmed public works crews are alternating weeks of half on, half off, so as to minimize potential exposure to coronavirus.

"Our water and sewer treatment plants are manned at 100 percent," Tweet said. "That requires a full crew to keep those going. For crews in the field, we need enough people here to provide essential services. There are some non-essential things that can be put off temporarily."

Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels said he divided the city's 109 public works employees into two work crews; with one group working Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and the other half working Thursday and Friday. The groups trade off every other week.